‘Nigerians Are Experiencing Better Electricity Supply – Femi Adesina

The Presidential Aide Femi Adesina said that Nigeria’s power situation has improved under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Adesina made the remark while during a program monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, claiming that the situation has improved compared to what was previously available.

He explained that the government’s agreement with Siemens resulted in the shipment of transformers and power equipment to Nigeria in order to improve power supply.

“Nigerians can’t say there has been no improvement in the supply of electricity since the inception of this administration. I just told you that some transformers came into the country under the Siemens deal recently.

“That doesn’t tantamount to saying there is no movement, there is some movement and it will translate to better power for the country,” he said during the show.

“In some parts of the country, Nigerians are experiencing better electricity supply and it will get better.

“We have an agreement with Siemens which is making progress now.

“It was slow at some point but for some weeks, we have seen transportation of different types of transformers and electrical equipment coming into the country. I can assure you there is progress.

“President Buhari is determined that before he leaves office in 2023, there will be significant progress in delivering electricity and power to Nigerians, and whatever it takes to do it, he would do.”