Nigerian Youths are Always High on Drugs – Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, the lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 1 at the Lagos state house of assembly, says most Nigerian youths are always high on drugs.
Alli-Macaulay said there is an urgent need for the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to start orienting the youths and engage them meaningfully.
The lawmaker decried the level of social media misuse among Nigerian youths, adding that such informs her decision to regulate her children’s usage of the platform.
“They are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media and say all sorts of things. I’m even scared to give my young children phones because I am scared of what they may see on social media. It is that bad.”
The lawmaker also condemned the looting of properties by hoodlums across the country, explaining that unemployment cannot be a justification for such actions.
Her comment comes after Desmond Elliot, a Nigerian movie star cum politician, also advocated regulation of social media, saying there would be no Nigeria in five years if the vices of social media are not tackled
Source: The Cable
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.