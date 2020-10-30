Nigerian Youths are Always High on Drugs – Mojisola Alli-Macaulay

October 30, 2020 15

Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, the lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 1 at the Lagos state house of assembly, says most Nigerian youths are always high on drugs.

The lawmaker was speaking at a recent plenary session in the wake of looting of properties by hoodlums and other attendant crisis trailing the #EndSARS protests across the country.

Alli-Macaulay said there is an urgent need for the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to start orienting the youths and engage them meaningfully.

The lawmaker decried the level of social media misuse among Nigerian youths, adding that such informs her decision to regulate her children’s usage of the platform.

“The National Orientation Agency needs to get to work. We need to begin to orientate our young people. They need people who can talk to them from time to time,” she said.

“They are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media and say all sorts of things. I’m even scared to give my young children phones because I am scared of what they may see on social media. It is that bad.”

The lawmaker also condemned the looting of properties by hoodlums across the country, explaining that unemployment cannot be a justification for such actions.

“I schooled in the UK and I saw a lot of young people who were not employed but they didn’t become hoodlums. Why can’t we look inwards and look for solutions to our problems?” she added.

Her comment comes after Desmond Elliot, a Nigerian movie star cum politician, also advocated regulation of social media, saying there would be no Nigeria in five years if the vices of social media are not tackled

Source: The Cable