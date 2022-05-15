fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

Nigerian Tech, Medical Experts Reveal Why Abroad Is Best To Practise

May 15, 20220105
Nigerian Tech, Medical Experts Reveal Why Abroad Is Best To Practise

Nigerian medical and tech professionals, who have relocated abroad for greener pastures, have revealed that unfavourable working environments, alarming inflation, job insecurity, and unfavourable government policies, were what motivated their moves.

In separate interviews with BizWatch Nigeria, where they made this known, the practitioners unanimously agreed that their skills are very much valued outside the shores of the country.

Amongst those that spoke to this publication, was Itunuoluwa Adebamijoko, a United Kingdom (UK) based nurse, who stated that she has always been angry about how nurses are being side-lined among health workers in Nigeria and said it was never in her plan to practise in the West African country.

“Nursing is meant to be among the top professions, but in Nigeria, the Nursing profession is far behind and can’t even compete with other countries and how well they are appreciated there.

“I never wanted to be a nurse in Nigeria; I was never happy about it, I wanted to be a doctor. But eventually, I found myself in the profession and I fell in love with it. It was a determination for me to try my best to get out of the country to a place I am more appreciated.

“I started the process after I finished nursing school. There were financial constraints but I started saving up from the first job I got,” she added.

Like Adebamijoko, Ismail Olalekan, a technopreneur, said as much as it seems to relocate is difficult for Nigerians, it is not as uneasy as surviving daily in Lagos, where he used to reside.

“My plan to leave the country and start afresh was triggered by unfavorable government policies that kill business dreams. I had run two startups that were both killed as a result of unfavourable government policies.

“I left the country to seek a better enabling environment and explore how things are done beyond the terrain of Africa,” he told our correspondent.

Another tech expert who doesn’t want to be mentioned said anyone in the industry planning to relocate from Nigeria is making a smart move considering the opportunities that are in abundance abroad.

Emirates Airline To Accept Payment Into Bitcoin Wallet
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Tech, Medical Experts Reveal Why Abroad Is Best To Practise
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected].ng

Related Articles

Infectious Disease Bill COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 12, 20200569

Gbajabiamila Suspends Hearing on Buhari’s $22.79 billion Loan Request

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to borrow $22.79 billion has hit a brick wall as the House of Representatives has postponed the consideration of the loan
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 20, 20190431

Prince Philip Spotted Driving without Wearing Seatbelt 2 days After Car Crash

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Norfolk Police say they have spoken to the Duke of Edinburgh after he was pictured driving without a seatbelt, 48 hours after being involved in a crash near
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
October 16, 20180462

Dollar Firmer as Fresh Brexit Worries Weigh on Sterling, Euro

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar firmed against the pound and euro on Monday as British efforts to secure a Brexit deal ahead of a key European Union summit kept global investors
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.