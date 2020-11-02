Nigerian Students in UK Hold Protest Over Non-Payment of Scholarship Tuition Fees by NDDC

November 2, 2020 238

Nigerian students sponsored abroad in 2018 for further studies by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are holding a fresh protest over the non-release of funds for their scholarship for two years after being verified twice.

The students currently in front of the Nigeria High Commission in London and official duties at the commission is currently standstill.

The aggrieved students told Channels Television that the non-payment of their fees has exposed them to numerous dangers including the COVID-19 virus as some of them have to work in care homes to raise funds.

Source: Channels TV