Nigerian Stock Market’s Trade Trajectory Enters Bullish Zone

May 29, 20210102
Investors gained N20 billion, as the Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.56 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.94 trillion, a marginal rise from N19.82 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,256.95 from 38,044.58.

The volume of shares, also appreciated to 228.67 million from the 214.17 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,318 against 3,565.

Share values saw a significant rise to N3.67 billion against N1.33 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.10 kobo, up 10 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.81 kobo, up 9.46 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.88 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.48 kobo, up 6 percent.

Top Losers

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent

LASACO: Closed at N1.44 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.63 kobo, down 7.35 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N75.90 kobo, down 3.80 percent.

BUACEMENT: Closed at N72, down 3.03 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GUARANTY with 46.32 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 20.24 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 20.15 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 17.54 million, and MBENEFIT with 12.91 million shares.

