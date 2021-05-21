Nigerian Stock Market Sustains Loss, ASI Falls By -0.30%

May 21, 2021 87

The Nigerian stock market recorded another loss, making it a four-day losing streak this week, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -0.30 percent, with investors losing N60.96 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.97 trillion, a depreciation from N20.03 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,328.13 from 38,445.09.

The volume of shares grew marginally to 157.26 million from 153.64 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,824 against 3,494.

Share values, however, fell to N1.73 billion against N2.44 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

TRANSEXPR: Closed at N0.89 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 6.52 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.96 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, up 3.85 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N1.29 kobo, up 3.20 percent.

Top Losers

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 9.62 percent

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.68 kobo, down 9.33 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.56 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 27.56 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 19.62 million.

FBNH follows with 13.48 million shares.

Others are GUARANTY with shares of 11.93 million, and VERITASKAP with 10.47 million shares.