Nigerian Stock Market Slumps Further, ASI Dips By 0.10%

May 25, 2021

The Nigerian stock market opened the week with a loss, stretching its losing streak, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -0.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.95 trillion, a depreciation from N19.975 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,287.58 from 38,324.07.

The volume of shares dropped to 141.14 million, more than the 174.30 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,566 against 2,581.

Share values, however, shrunk to N1.094 billion against N1.95 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.68 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.55 kobo, up 7.84 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.28 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 7.55 percent.

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 9.76 percent

ENAMELWA: Closed at N16.20 kobo, down 9.75 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.76 kobo, down 8.43 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 6.45 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UAC-PROP with 17.34 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 11.25 million.

CHAMS follows with 7.92 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 7.84 million, and ZENITHBANK with 7.21 million shares.