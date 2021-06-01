fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Records N94.7bn Profit

June 1, 2021
Investors gained N94.7 billion, as the Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.47 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.03 trillion, a marginal rise from N19.94 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,437.88 from 38,256.95.

The volume of shares dropped to 201.85 million from the 228.67 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,827 against 3,318.

Share values fell to N2.11 billion against N3.67 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

MRS: Closed at N12.60 kobo, up 9.57 percent.

VITAFOAM: Closed at N11, up 8.91 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

PZ: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 3.77 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N1.20 kobo, up 3.45 percent.

Top Losers

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.73 kobo, down 9.88 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.66 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.72 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

Leading the activity chart was VERITASKAP with 29.78 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 24.47 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 20.92 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 15.40 million, and FBNH with 10.13 million shares.

