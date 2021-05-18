May 18, 2021 83

Trading at the Nigerian suffered a blow, as investors lost N91.43 billion at the end of the trading day, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -0.44 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.48 trillion, an appreciation from N20.57 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) tumbled to 39,306.47 from 39,481.89.

The volume of shares grew to 357.69 million from 219.54 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,394 against 4,107.

Share values saw a slight rise to N3.36 billion against N3.28 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

ETERNA: Closed at N7.25 kobo, up 9.85 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.83 kobo, up 9.21 percent.

CAPHOTEL: Closed at N2.40 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.60 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

Top Losers

ENAMELWA: Closed at N17.95 kobo, down 9.80 percent

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.05 kobo, down 6.92 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.75 kobo, down 6.42 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 5.17 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.88 kobo, down 3.30 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 52.67 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 42.46 million.

NEM follows with 39.44 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 23.61 million, and FIDELITYBK with 23.32 million shares.