Nigerian Stock Market Records ₦18.05bn Loss

November 22, 2021 154

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded a loss of ₦18.05bn at the end of Friday’s trade, investors lost counted their losses and share prices for 49 firms dropped.

ASI

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.12 per cent to close the week at 43,199.27 from 43,253.01 the previous week while market capitalisation dropped to ₦22.55tn from ₦22.57tn.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board and NGX Sovereign Bond indices, which appreciated by 0.41 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat.

Shares

A total turnover of 1.39 billion shares worth ₦27.89bn in 19,990 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the NGX, in contrast to a total of 1.47 billion shares worth ₦20.94bn that exchanged hands in 20,410 deals during the previous week.

The financial services industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.08 billion shares valued at ₦11.58bn traded in 11,612 deals, thus contributing 77.72 per cent and 41.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods industry followed with 105.8 million shares worth ₦11.83bn in 2,657 deals.

It was followed by the conglomerates’ industry, with a turnover of 56.136 million shares worth ₦73.69m in 575 deals.