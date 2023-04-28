Nigerian Stock Market Makes N75bn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited added N75 billion to investor gains on Thursday, continuing its upward trend.

The All-Share Index increased 52.235.88 points, or 0.26 percent, to 138.26 base points. The market capitalization also increased, rising 0.26 percent to N28.442 trillion.

Bua Foods (+5.88%), Zenith Bank (+1.11%), and Stanbic (+0.54%) were among the companies that saw buying activity, offsetting losses at Nigerian Breweries (-10.00%), Wapco (-0.83%), and GTCO (-0.40%).

The number and value of transactions decreased by 63.96% and 9.52%, respectively, in the market activity, indicating a lowered trading turnover compared to the previous session.

A total of 2.33 billion share units, worth N17.62 billion, were exchanged in 6,958 deals.