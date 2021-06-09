fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Makes Bullish Return, As Index Rises By 0.50%

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Nigerian Stock Market Makes Bullish Return, As Index Rises By 0.50%

June 9, 2021098
Nigerian Stock Market Makes Bullish Return, As Index Rises By 0.50%

The Nigerian Stock Market ended the trading day on a high note, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.50 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.26 trillion, from N20.16 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,881.7 from 38,686.4.

The volume of shares rose to 218.51 million from the 210.75 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,630 against 3,958.

Share values saw a marginal rise to N1.5 billion against N1.4 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N106.15 kobo, up 10 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.09 kobo, up 9 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, up 4.71 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N12.10 kobo, up 3.86 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 3.57 percent.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria Grants Elon Musk’s SpaceX Satellite Operating Licence

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.25 kobo, down 9.42 percent

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 5.26 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 35.81 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 26.62 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 15.25 million shares.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 13.86 million, and VERITASKAP with 12.82 million shares.

About Author

Nigerian Stock Market Makes Bullish Return, As Index Rises By 0.50%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency: 1.5m Nigerians Trade $1.5 Billion On Paxful BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 21, 202101053

Dip: 5 Reasons Why You Should Not Sell Your Bitcoin

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin has been trading below $50,000, following an announcement made by Elon Musk’s on his Twitter account regarding bitcoin payment for Tesla. The dip in
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 28, 20180117

Money Market Rates Spike by 0.20%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The money market rates appreciated by 0.20 percent on Tuesday, with system liquidity (estimated at N200 billion positive) skewed towards a fewer number of b
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
September 2, 20170102

Top Nigerian Business Leaders Meet U.S. Congressional Delegation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The top business executives met with the delegation from the United States congress at the residence of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos. The delegation
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.