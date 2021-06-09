Nigerian Stock Market Makes Bullish Return, As Index Rises By 0.50%

June 9, 2021 98

The Nigerian Stock Market ended the trading day on a high note, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.50 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.26 trillion, from N20.16 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,881.7 from 38,686.4.

The volume of shares rose to 218.51 million from the 210.75 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,630 against 3,958.

Share values saw a marginal rise to N1.5 billion against N1.4 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N106.15 kobo, up 10 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.09 kobo, up 9 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, up 4.71 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N12.10 kobo, up 3.86 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 3.57 percent.

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.25 kobo, down 9.42 percent

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 5.26 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 35.81 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 26.62 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 15.25 million shares.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 13.86 million, and VERITASKAP with 12.82 million shares.