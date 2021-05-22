Nigerian Stock Market Loses N2bn, Caps Week With Loss

May 22, 2021 76

The Nigerian stock market ended the week with a loss, maintaining its losing streak, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -0.01 percent, with investors losing N2 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.975 trillion, a depreciation from N19.97 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,324.07 from 38,328.13.

The volume of shares appreciated to 174.30 million, more than the 157.26 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,581 against 2,824.

Share values, however, fell to N1.95 billion against N1.73 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.53 kobo, up 8.16 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.54 kobo, up 8 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.78 kobo, up 7.23 percent.

STERLNBANK: Closed at N1.67 kobo, up 7.05 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.83 kobo, up 5.06 percent.

Top Losers

CILEASING: Closed at N4.06 kobo, down 9.78 percent

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

JBERGER: Closed at N19.10 kobo, down 9.05 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.62 kobo, down 8.82 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 6.82 percent.

Leading the activity chart was CHAMS with 36.89 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UACN with a share volume of 25 million.

BUACEMENT follows with 10.25 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 8.72 million, and FBNH with 8.70 million shares.