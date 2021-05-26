Nigerian Stock Market: Investors Lose N19.06bn, Maintaining Losing Momentum

May 26, 2021 95

The Nigerian stock market continued on its losing streak, as the All-Share Index (ASI) falls by -0.08 percent and investors lost N19.06 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.94 trillion, a depreciation from N19.95 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,256.76 from 38,287.58.

The volume of shares appreciated to 250.20 million, more than the 141.14 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,534 against 3,566.

Share values, however, grew to N1.55 billion against N1.094 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

CILEASING: Closed at N4.46 kobo, up 9.85 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.74 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 7.27 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.83 kobo, up 7.02 percent.

INITSPLC: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 6.82 percent.

Top Losers

LASACO: Closed at N1.43 kobo, down 7.14 percent

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, down 5.66 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N1.15 kobo, down 4.96 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.86 kobo, down 4.44 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 36.85 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 28.18 million.

JAIZBANK follows with 25.85 million shares.

Others are CHAMS with shares of 16.09 million, and STERLNBANK with 13.67 million shares.