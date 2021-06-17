fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Hobbles Out Of Bear Zone

June 17, 2021068
The Nigerian stock market closed the trading day positively, with the All-Share Index (ASI) increasing by 0.15 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.09 trillion against the N20.06 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,546.7 from 38,507.29.

The volume of shares grew to 302.72 million from the 297.34 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,387 against 4,402.

Share values fell to N2.8 billion against N3.6 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CORNERST: Closed at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

MORISON: Closed at N7.36 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N0.98 kobo, up 6.52 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.40 kobo, up 5.79 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

Top Losers

ABBEYDS: Closed at N0.95 kobo, down 9.52 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.67 kobo, down 9.46 percent.

CWG: Closed at N1.15 kobo, down 7.26 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 7.02 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

Leading the activity chart was STERLINBANK with 37.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 27.39 million.

WEMABANK follows with 27.14 million shares.

Others are GUARANTY with shares of 26.49 million, and JAPAULGOLD with 22.13 million shares.

