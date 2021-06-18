fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Session With N30bn Gain

June 18, 2021096
It was another profit-ending session at the Nigerian stock market that closed the trading day with a N30 billion bump while the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.13 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.12 trillion against the N20.09 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,615.11 from 38,546.7.

The volume of shares fell to 160.43 million from the 302.72 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,260 against 4,387.

Share values fell to N1.3 billion against N2.8 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

CHAMPION: Closed at N1.98 kobo, up 10 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.50 kobo, up 7.91 percent.

BERGER: Closed at N7.70 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 6.52 percent.

Top Losers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.61 kobo, down 8.96 percent

UNITYBANK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 3.51 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.54 kobo, down 1.91 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.40 kobo, down 1.82 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 1.79 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 27.24 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 21.39 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 16.26 million shares.

Others are STERLINBANK with shares of 12.29 million, and FBNH with 7.91 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

