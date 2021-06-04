fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain

June 4, 2021086
Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market ended positively, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.17 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.09 trillion, a frop from N20.05 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,548.24 from 38,482.52.

The volume of shares grew to 249.68 million from the 156.90 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,524 against 3,273.

Share values appreciated to N1.8 billion against N1.32 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.54 kobo, up 10 percent.

BERGER: Closed at N6.70 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.20 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

READ ALSO: Transfer Window Lends Positive Development To Insurance Industry

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.69 kobo, down 9.66 percent

UBN: Closed at N5.55 kobo, down 6.72 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.28 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 3.39 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 35.50 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of27.50 million.

FCMB follows with 22.68 million shares.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 16.86 million, and FIDELITYBK with 14.54 million shares.

About Author

Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bears BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 16, 20180117

NSE Index Kicks Off New Week With 0.51% Gain

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, January 15, kicked off the new week  on a positive note pushing up market value. As suc
Read More
CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 18, 20190153

CBN’s Liquidity Mop-up to Surpass N14 trillion by End of 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The liquidity mop-up activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through sale of secondary market treasury bills (TBs) will exceed N14 trillion mark by
Read More
September 5, 20170100

Guinness Nigeria records N125Bn revenue for 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Guinness Nigeria plc today announced a 23% increase in revenue for the full year ended 30 June 2017. The results, which were released to the Nigerian Stock
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.