Nigerian Stock Market Ends Trading Day With N34bn Gain

June 4, 2021 86

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market ended positively, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.17 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.09 trillion, a frop from N20.05 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,548.24 from 38,482.52.

The volume of shares grew to 249.68 million from the 156.90 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,524 against 3,273.

Share values appreciated to N1.8 billion against N1.32 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.54 kobo, up 10 percent.

BERGER: Closed at N6.70 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, up 8.82 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.20 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

READ ALSO: Transfer Window Lends Positive Development To Insurance Industry

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.69 kobo, down 9.66 percent

UBN: Closed at N5.55 kobo, down 6.72 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.28 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 3.39 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 35.50 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of27.50 million.

FCMB follows with 22.68 million shares.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 16.86 million, and FIDELITYBK with 14.54 million shares.