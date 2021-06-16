Nigerian Stock Market Dips By N340bn

June 16, 2021 91

The Nigerian stock market closed the trading day with a N340 billion loss, with the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1.66 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.06 trillion against the N20.40 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,507.29 from 39,156.28.

The volume of shares grew to 297.34 million from the 289.08 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,402 against 3,719.

Share values appreciated to N3.6 billion against N3.5 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

CWG: Closed at N1.24 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

BERGER: Closed at N7.15 kobo, up 6.72 percent.

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.23 kobo, up 4.19 percent.

NEM: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 3.89 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 3.64 percent.

Top Losers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N753.30 kobo, down 10 percent

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N105.50 kobo, down 9.44 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N0.92 kobo, down 8 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.81 kobo, down 4.74 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 43.13 million shares traded by investors.

Following was STERLINBANK with a share volume of 33.20 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 25.90 million shares.

Others are UACN with shares of 22.92 million, and UHOMREIT with 19.01 million shares.