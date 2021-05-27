fbpx
Nigerian Stock Market Dips By N12.02bn At End Of Trading Day

May 27, 2021
The Nigerian stock market continued its losing streak, as the All-Share Index (ASI) falls by -0.06 percent and investors lost N12.02 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.92 trillion, a drop from N19.94 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,233.68 from 38,256.76.

The volume of shares fell to 203.08 million from the 250.20 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,594 against 3,534.

Share values, however, grew to N1.81 billion against N1.55 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.68 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

VITAFOAM: Closed at N10.10 kobo, up 9.19 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.56 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CILEASING: Closed at N4.84 kobo, up 8.52 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.10 kobo, up 7.84 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.38 kobo, down 7.32 percent

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.68 kobo, down 5.62 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N27.95 kobo, down 5.25 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 1.75 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 1.72percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 24.41 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 22.09 million.

MBENEFIT follows with 16.93 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 16.86 million, and TRANSCORP with 13.83 million shares.

