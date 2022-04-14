fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Stock Market Continues Its Impressive Run By Adding N87bn

April 14, 20220104

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) stock market, on Wednesday, continued its positive trading with N87 billion gain, following sustained interest in Okomu Oil plc and over 30 other stocks.

The All-Share Index inched higher by 162.28 basis points or 0.34 per cent to close at 47,367.31 basis points, as the overall market capitalisation value gained N87 billion to close at N25.536 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, the stock market sentiment was positive as 31 stocks gained, relative to 16 losers.

Meyer Plc recorded the highest price gain of 9.56 per cent to close at N1.49, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a gain 9.24 per cent to close at N1.30, while Caverton Offshore Support Group rose by 6.78 per cent to close at N1.26, per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) rose by 6.56 per cent to close at N6.50, while Japaul Gold and Ventures and FTN Cocoa processors appreciated by 6.45 per cent each to close at 33 kobo each, per share.

On the other hand, SUNU Assurance led the losers’ chart by 7.69 per cent to close at 36 kobo, per share. Sterling Bank followed with a decline of six per cent to close at N1.41, while Unilever Nigeria depreciated by 4.51 per cent to close at N12.70, per share.

Wapic Insurance declined by 4.44 per cent to close at 43 kobo, while United Capital depreciated by 3.97 per cent to close at N13.30, per share.

The total volume of trades advanced by 59.7 per cent to 391.889 million units, valued at N9.952 billion, and exchanged in 5,419 deals.

Transactions in the shares of GTCO topped the activity chart with 65.886 million shares valued at N1.617 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with 43.915 million shares worth N1.102 billion, while United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 28.917 million shares valued at N235.707 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 28.500 million shares valued at N106.479 million, while MTNN transacted 22.751 million shares worth N4.828 billion.

Analysts at InvestmentOne Research stated, “The equities market closed northwards today due to the gains recorded across major sectors.

“Going forward, we expect investor’s sentiments to be swayed by the search for real positive returns and developments in the interest rate space.

“We reiterate that this may be a great period to pick up some quality names with a medium to long-term investment horizon. “

FG Must Find New Ways To Key Into Mobile Money Opportunities
Related tags :

About Author

Nigerian Stock Market Continues Its Impressive Run By Adding N87bn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria aims to boost oil production by 500,000 bpd by 2020 COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 6, 20170318

Oil Steady with 35 Cents to $56.15/barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices steadied on Thursday, October 5,  on expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia would extend production cuts, although record U.S. exports and the
Read More
Trump ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
July 26, 20190481

Trump Demands ASAP Rocky’s Release by Swedish Authorities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US President Donald Trump has demanded that Sweden “give ASAP Rocky his freedom” in a series of tweets. The musician, real name Rakim Myers, has
Read More
IFRS 17: NAICOM Fixes January 2023 Deadline For Insurance Firms INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
October 2, 20200579

NAICOM Unveils Digitalization Strategies to Curb Fake Insurance

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), says it has rolled out some digitisation strategies through its new portal to transform the sector and improve i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.