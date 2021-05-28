Nigerian Stock Market Closes Trading Day With N98bn Loss

May 28, 2021 110

There seems to be no end in sight to the Nigerian stock market’s bearish run, as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by -0.49 percent, with investors losing N98 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.82 trillion, a drop from N19.92 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,044.58 from 38,233.68.

The volume of shares, however, appreciated to 214.17 million from the 203.08 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,565 against 3,594.

Share values, however, dipped to N1.33 billion against N1.81 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 7.32 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N2.25 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.67 kobo, up 6.35 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.12 kobo, up 6 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, down 10 percent

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.74 kobo, down 6.33 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 5.66 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 27.17 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 17.16 million.

UACN follows with 15.68 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 12.52 million, and STERLNBANK with 12.21 million shares.