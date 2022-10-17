Nigerian Stock Investors Gain N119bn In One Week

The equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange concluded the week on a positive note, with investors registering N119 billion in one week, after a rise of 46 basis points (bps) or 0.4% week-to-date.

Similar to overall performance, sectoral performance also showed mixed results, with three indexes closing in the green and two closing in the red Week-To-Date.

The Industrial index, which gained 317 basis points, came out on top of the gainers’ chart. Its value exchanged was N8.4 million units, and its volume traded was 386,001 units.

The Banking Index was closely behind at 193bps, finishing at 16.7 million units and N169.4 million in volume and value traded, respectively. The volume and value traded closed at 8.2 million units and N4.6 million units, respectively, while the Insurance index also increased by 172bps.

The NGX Oil and Gas and Consumer Goods indices declined by 213 basis points and 74 basis points respectively with volume for both indices closing at 2.9 million units and 7.5 million units while the value traded closed at N766.4m and N216.3m respectively.