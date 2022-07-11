Nigerian Stock Investors Lose N139bn In One Week

Last week, investors lost N139 billion at the end of trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited floor. Last week, the NGX All-Share Index and the market capitalization of equities listed on the NGX fell by 0.53 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively, to close at 51,557.41 and N 27.803.41 trillion.

Except for the NGX AFR bank value index, which gained 0.38 percent, all other indices finished lower, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

According to the NGX, 31 stocks gained value this week, down from 34 the previous week.Twenty-six equities fell, compared to 29 the previous week, while 99 equities remained unchanged, compared to 93 the previous week.

The NGX weekly market report showed a total turnover of 822.404 million shares worth N10.366bn in 20,643 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.348 billion shares valued at N24.487bn that exchanged hands last week in 22,155 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 491.270 million shares valued at N4.499bn traded in 9,961 deals; thus contributing 59.74 per cent and 43.40 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The conglomerate’s industry followed with 81.698 million shares worth N218.285m in 605 deals. The third place was the consumer goods industry, with a turnover of 55.052 million shares worth N855.318m in 3,093 deals.

Specifically, trading in the top three equities, namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Transnational Corporation Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 244.025 million shares worth N2.680 billion in 3,732 deals, contributing 29.67 per cent and 25.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.