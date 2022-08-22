Nigerian Stock Investors Lose N158bn In One Week

At the close of last week’s trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, investors had lost N158bn. The market capitalization and NGX All-Share Index both declined by 0.59 percent to end the week at 49,370.62 and N26.629tn, respectively.

The NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX-AFR Bank Value, and NGX Industrial Goods Indices, which increased by 0.12%, 0.65 %, 0.07 %, and 0.28 %, respectively, while the NGX ASeM and Growth indices closed flat, were the only indexes to finish up. All other indices finished lower.

The NGX reports that 21 stocks had price increases over the course of the week, which is fewer than the 33 stocks that did so the week before.

Forty equities depreciated at a price higher than 26 in the previous week, while 94 equities remained unchanged lower than 97 equities recorded in the previous week.

The NGX weekly market report showed a total turnover of 823.005 million shares worth N12.228bn in 17,482 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.511 billion shares valued at N13.547bn that exchanged previous week in 20,074 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 561.683 million shares valued at N5.576bn traded in 8,388 deals; thus contributing 68.25 per cent and 45.60 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 91.819 million shares worth N1.478bn in 1,532 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 42.546 million shares worth N3.396bn in 2,639 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 323.474 million shares worth N2.520 billion in 1,457 deals, contributing 39.30 per cent and 20.61 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.