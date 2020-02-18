Nigerian Stock Exchange’s ASI Suffers 0.67 percent Decline

The Nigerian Stock Exchange started the week on a bearish note as the market performance indicators like All share index (ASI) and market capitalisation dropped by 0.67% and N96.31 billion respectively. While the ASI closed at 27,570.94 index points, the Equity market capitalisation closed at N14.36 trillion.

In a total of 3,302 deals, 134.61 million shares at N1.58 billion were traded on Monday.

Top gainers

Jaiz Bank was the best performing stock at the end of Monday’s trading session as it gained 6.25% to close at N0.68, followed by Japaul Oil, which gained by 5% to close at N0.21. Oando gained 4.35% to close at N3.6, Cornerstone Insurance gained 3.7% to close at N0.56 while NPF Microfinance Bank rounded off the list with 3.6% gain to close at N1.15.

Top losers

Law Union Insurance dipped 9.57% being the worst performing stock for the day to close at N1.04. Wapic Insurance and International Breweries shed 9.09% and 9.03% to close at N0.3 and N7.05 respectively. Unity Bank Plc lost 8.77% to close at N0.52 while Ecobank Transnational rounded off the list with 8.57% loss to close at N6.4.

Top trades by volume

Zenith Bank was the most actively traded stock on the floor of the stock market, having recorded trades on 22.45 million units of shares valued at N441.63 million in 426 deals followed by United Capital Plc, which traded on 17.16 million units of shares at N50.98 million in 225 deals.

GTBank traded on 12.42 million units of shares at N362.84 million in 293 deals. Unilever Nigeria recorded trades in 10.24 million units of shares at N153.68 million in 31 deals while UBA rounded off the list with trades in 8.81 million units of shares valued at N67.25 million in 185 deals.

Source: Nairametrics