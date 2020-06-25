Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All Share Index Slumps by 0.38 percent

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange depreciated on Wednesday with benchmark declining by 0.38%.

All share index closed by 0.38% or 24,654.99basis points on Wednesday being 95.07 lower than Tuesday’s 24,750.06.

The Market capitalization depreciates by 5billion or 0.38% to close at N12.86trillion on Wednesday as against N12.91trillion on Tuesday.

At the end of the day’s trading a total value of 189.25million of shares were valued at N1.91billion in 3,364 deals.

GAINERS

Top gainers were Nahco which gained 5.98percent or N0.45k to close at N2.66k followed by Zenith bank which gained 0.92 percent or N0.15k to close at N16.40k.

Then caverton gained 4.47percent or N0.09k to close at N1.99k

LOSERS

Losers were Seplat which lost 9.98percent or N42.80k to close at N386.00k followed by Guinness which lost 9.09 percent or N1.50k to close at N15.00k

Also Nigerian Breweries lost 3.61percent or N1.30k to close at N34.70k.

FBNH dominated activity chart exchanging 44,445 valued at N241.09 million while Zenith bank traded 21,345 shares valued at 349.4 million.

On Sectorial performance , the industrial index recorded a decline of 0%, Just as Consumer goods index gain 1.6%, the Oil and gas index recorded a gain of 4.1%, also insurance index declined by _0.9% and banking index declined by _0.2%.

Wednesdays trading ended with 17 gainers and 22 losers.

Source: VON