Nigerian Stock Exchange Records ₦84 billion Loss

The Nigerian Stock Exchange made an 84 billion Naira or 0.71 percent loss, when the Market Capitalisation fell from 11,832 trillion Naira and stood at 11,748 trillion Naira after the close of Tuesday’s transactions.
The All Share Index also declined when it closed at 22,543.07 basis points, 162.12 basis points or 0.71 percent below Monday’s 22,705.19 basis points.
This decline is underpinned by a sell-off of DANGOTE CEMENT PLC shares. Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses worsened to -14.0% and -16.0%, respectively.
The total volume of trades increased by 22.6% to 675.91 million units, valued at N8.06 billion and exchanged in 7,368 deals.
ZENITH BANK PLC was the most traded stock by volume at 173.94 million units while GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC was the most traded stock by value at N2.57 billion.
Analysing by sectors, 2.2% and 0.6% losses recorded in the Industrial Goods and Oil and Gas respective indices, offset 5.6% and 0.9 % respective gains in the
Banking and Insurance indices. While the Consumer Goods index closed flat.
Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive (2.5x), as 27 stocks gained, relative to 12 losers.
To lead the gainer’s on Tuesday is ACCESS BANK PLC with an opening selling price of N5.50k per share and a closing selling price of N6.05k per share, gaining 0.55k or 10.00 percent.
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. which previously traded at N10.00 per share, ended the day at N11.00 per share, gaining N1.00 or 10.00 percent.
And UNITED CAPITAL PLC which begun the day at N2.20k per share, closed the day at N2.42k per share, gaining 0.22k or 10.00 percent.
While on the other hand, DANGOTE CEMENT PLC which commenced the day’s activities at N153.00 per share, decline by N15.30k or 10.00 percent to close at N137.70k per share.
Then NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC which opened the day at N9.50 k per share, ended at N8.55k per share, losing 0.95k or 10.00 percent.
And ARDOVA PLC begun at N15.30k per share and closed at N13.80k per share, thereby losing N1.50k or 9.80 percent.
Source: VON