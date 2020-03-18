Nigerian Stock Exchange Records ₦84 billion Loss

The Nigerian Stock Exchange made an 84 billion Naira or 0.71 percent loss, when the Market Capitalisation fell from 11,832 trillion Naira and stood at 11,748 trillion Naira after the close of Tuesday’s transactions.

The All Share Index also declined when it closed at 22,543.07 basis points, 162.12 basis points or 0.71 percent below Monday’s 22,705.19 basis points.

This decline is underpinned by a sell-off of DANGOTE CEMENT PLC shares. Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses worsened to -14.0% and -16.0%, respectively.

The total volume of trades increased by 22.6% to 675.91 million units, valued at N8.06 billion and exchanged in 7,368 deals.

ZENITH BANK PLC was the most traded stock by volume at 173.94 million units while GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC was the most traded stock by value at N2.57 billion.

Analysing by sectors, 2.2% and 0.6% losses recorded in the Industrial Goods and Oil and Gas respective indices, offset 5.6% and 0.9 % respective gains in the

Banking and Insurance indices. While the Consumer Goods index closed flat.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive (2.5x), as 27 stocks gained, relative to 12 losers.