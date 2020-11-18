Nigerian Stock Exchange Rakes in Equity Capital Profit of Over ₦300 million

November 18, 2020 17

At the close of trading, Wednesday, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Market added a capitalization profit of over ₦300 million at ₦18 trillion which is higher than the capitalization recorded on Tuesday at ₦17 trillion.

The market recorded an all-share-index of 34,818.01 which is over 575.18 indexes higher than 34,242.83 which was recorded on Tuesday. Wednesday ushered in 7,324 market deals which is over 1,388 deals lower than Tuesday’s deals at 8,712.

On Wednesday, the value derived in the market is over ₦8 million while the volume recorded was over ₦8 billion.

ASI 34,818.01 DEALS 7,324.00 VOLUME 661,132,435.00 VALUE ₦8,298,141,137.68 EQUITY CAP ₦18,193,455,757,000.54 BOND CAP ₦17,721,993,626,779.60 ETF CAP ₦23,530,981,720.27

TOP 5 GAINERS

DANGCEM ₦187.1 ₦195 7.9 4.22% NB ₦54 ₦58 4 7.41% WAPCO ₦22 ₦24.1 2.1 9.55% DANGSUGAR ₦21 ₦22.25 1.25 5.95% ZENITHBANK ₦25.9 ₦26.7 0.8 3.09%

Dangote Cement on Wednesday at the close of the market enjoyed a profit of 4.22%, seeing a rise in units by ₦7.9. At the opening of the market, each unit was sold for ₦187.1 and ended with ₦195.

NB on Tuesday suffered a loss of ₦4 during the trade and close with a loss of -6.90%, however, at the end of the market on Wednesday, NB raked in a profit of 7.41%. NB sold each unit for ₦54 at the commencement of the market and ₦58 at the end.

WAPCO sold each unit for ₦22 at the beginning of the market, reaping ₦2.1 during the sales, ending with ₦24.1 and seeing a profit of 9.55%.

Dangote Sugar is next on the gainers’ list enjoying a profit of ₦1.25 during the sale and 5.95% at the end of the market.

Zenith bank opened the market with ₦25.9 per unit, ending with ₦26.7 and seeing a profit of 3.09% in the sales.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Stanbic led the losers’ list on Wednesday with -₦1.15 loss suffered during the trade. Each unit was sold for ₦46 and ₦44.85 at the beginning and end respectively.

Ardova is next on the list with a loss of -6.25% at the end of Wednesday’s stock market. ₦1 was lost during the trade and the market closed with each unit sold for ₦15.

Unity bank comes next on this list. ₦0.86 and ₦0.8 are the respective amount that each unit was sold for at the beginning and end of the market.

Transcorp suffered a loss of 0.05 kobo during the trade, dropping the amount of each unit to ₦1.05 at the end of the market.

Cornerst opened the market with the sale of each unit at ₦0.58, ending with ₦0.53, suffering a loss of -0.05 during the trade.

TOP TRADES