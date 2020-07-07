Nigerian Stock Exchange Market Cap Sheds ₦12 billion

Equities trading on the Nigerian stock exchange opened on a negative trend on Monday with the market capitalisation dropping by N12 billion.

The Market Capitalization closed at N12.57trillion on Monday as against N12.69trillion on Friday last week.

The All Share index also closed lower by 0.93% or 24,109.65 basis points on Monday being 226.47 lower than Friday’s 24,336.12.

Investors traded a total of 189. 69million shares valued at N2.78billion in 4,216 deals.

Top gainers were Flourmill which gained 5.11percent or N0.90k to close at N18.50k followed by Zenith bank which gained 5.25percent or N0.80k to close at N16.05k.

Then Nahco gained 10.00percent or N0.20k to close at N2.20k.

Top losers were Nestle which lost 6.51percent or N81.80k to close at N1,175.00 followed by Betaglass which lost 9.95percent or N6.80k to close at N61.55k.

Also Buacement lost 5.00percent or N2.10k to close at N39.90k.

Guaranty dominated activity chart exchanging 60.468 million shares valued at N1.2billion while Access bank traded 25,335 million shares valued at N161.35million.

Monday’s trading ended with 14gainers and 17losers.

On Sectoral analysis, Insurance recorded a gain of 1.05%, just as Banking goods index recorded a gain 1.51% while industrial goods recorded a decline of 2.4% ,Oil and gas recorded a decline of 0.04% and Consumer goods recorded a decline of 3.18%.

Source: VON