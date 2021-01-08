fbpx
Nigerian Stock Exchange Inaugurates Claims Review Panel

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Stock Exchange Inaugurates Claims Review Panel

January 8, 2021017
Nigerian Stock Exchange Inaugurates Claims Review Panel

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced the inauguration of its Claims Review Panel in preparation for its planned demutualisation.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications at the exchange, Olumide Orojimi, said the panel was constituted on December 21, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the Demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

According to the NSE, the panel serves as an independent alternative dispute resolution mechanism for the review and determination of claims made by individuals or entities in respect of any assertion of rights in the shares of the demutualised exchange, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (HoldCo).

READ ALSO: Increase In Electricity Tariff Insensitive, Manufacturers Lament

It said the panel would sit in an appellate capacity and review claims from claimants’ who are dissatisfied with any decision of the national council of the exchange on a claim  pre-demutualisation, or the Board of Directors of the HoldCo, post demutualisation of the exchange.

As part of the demutualisation process, it said the NSE, which is currently a company limited by guarantee, would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares. 

It added that current members of the exchange would be allocated shares in the HoldCo. 

“The securities exchange license of the current Exchange would be transferred to Nigerian Exchange Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the HoldCo, which would carry on the securities exchange business. Another wholly owned subsidiary, NGX Regulation Limited, would be licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to carry out regulatory services,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Elon Musk: Top 10 Quotes Of World’s Richest Man

To safeguard the independence of the panel, the exchange announce the appointment of the following members of the Panel as Mr George Etomi who is the Chairman of the panel;   Mr Seni Adio;   Mr Abatcha Bulama ; Dr Paul Anababa; and  Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.

At the panel’s inauguration, the President, NSE, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said he “expected members of the panel to discharge their responsibilities without any fear or favour in an objective and dispassionate manner, being guided by principles of fair hearing, equity and natural justice.”

He expressed optimism that the panel would diligently carry out its functions and responsibilities under the Act and that each member would bring to bear their respective experience and expertise to enrich deliberations and decisions.

About Author

Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Border closure BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
March 28, 2019092

Godwin Emefiele Shifts Gear on Cashless Policy

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has unveiled plan to extend the cashless policy nationwide almost two years after the policy was halted. Emefiele said all necessary
Read More
LABOURNEWS
February 10, 2017078

NLC Rally On Good Governance, Anti-Curruption

The Organised Labour Movement in Nigeria on Thursday called on the Federal Government to ensure that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption in the country. The Nigeria Labour Congress
Read More
Airlines Record Increase in Outbound Traffic AVIATIONCOVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
May 11, 2018053

Ebola: FG Begins Screening of Passengers at Major International Airports

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts at major international airports to combat the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Thursday.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon