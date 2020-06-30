Nigerian Stock Exchange Closes Positive as ASI Rises by 0.12 percent

Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on a positive trend on Monday with the All Share Index (ASI) appreciating by 0.12%

The ASI closed at 0.12 percent or 24,858.89 basis points on Monday being 30.63 higher than 24,828.26 last week Friday.

The Market capitalization gained 1billion or 0.12% to close at N12.96trillion on Monday .

At the end of the day’s trading, a total of 158.71 million shares valued at N1.63billion were traded in 3,940 deals.

Top gainers were Nestle which gained 4.73 percent or N 56.80k to close at N1,256.80k followed by Okomuoil which gained 10.00 percent or N6.40k to close at N70.40k.

Also UACN gained 7.38 percent or N0.55k to close at N8.00k.

Top losers were Unilever which lost 10.00 percent or N1.70k to close at N15.30k followed by Ardova which lost 9.96 percent or N1.30k to close at N11.75k.

Then Nascon lost 7.76 percent or N0.90k to close at N10.70k.

Guaranty dominated activity chart exchanging 17,831 million shares worth N401.1million while FBNHoldings traded 17,379 million shares valued at N91.35 million.

Monday’s trading ended with 18 gainers relative to 29 losers.

On sectoral performance, the Consumer goods index recorded a gain of 1.83%, while insurance recorded a gain of 0.23%.

The industrial sector recorded a decline of 0.14%, just as Oil and gas recorded a decline of 0.62% while banking goods index recorded a decline of 1.24%.

Source: VON