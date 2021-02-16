Nigerian Stock Exchange Closes On High As Seplat Sits Atops Gainers’ List

February 16, 2021 46

The hobbling stock market has closed on a high on Monday as investors raked in N70 billion, with Seplat leading the gainers’ chart at the Nigerian Stock Exchange trading floor.

Trading activities ended on Monday with a N21.22 trillion equity capitalisation to Friday’s N21.15 trillion.

With an All-Share Index (ASI) appreciation of 131.82 basis points, ending trade at 40,571.67 ASI.

Monday’s ASI is a slight notch higher than Friday’s 40,439.85 ASI.

In a converse contrast, the volume of shares traded on Friday stood at 395.62 million shares, higher than Monday’s 206,24 million shares.

Share values also fell from 5,351 to 4,264 at close of market Monday.

Top Gainers

Topping the gainers’ list on Monday is Seplat after a gain of N49.5 kobo closing at N544.5 kobo.

Coming second on the list was Japaul Gold with a share price of N0.78 kobo with an increase from its opening price of N0.71 kobo.

The third is Mutual Benefit closing the market at N0.46 kobo from its opening share price of N0.42.

AIICO Insurance started the trading day with a share price of N1.08 kobo to close at N1.18 kobo.

Top Losers

On the other end of the stock market, leading the losers’ list is Conoil with an opening share price of N21 to close at N18.9 kobo.

Royalex closed with a share price of N0.27 kobo after opening at N0.3 kobo.

Car dealers RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc opened with N0.22 kobo to close the trading day withN0.2 kobo.