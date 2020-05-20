Nigerian Stock Exchange Benchmark Index Increases by 1.09 percent

Stocks trading on the Nigerian equities market made more gains on Tuesday with the benchmark index increasing by 1.09 percent.

The all share index closed at 24,202.87 basis points which is 261.12 basis points higher as against Monday’s 23,477.31 basis points.

The market capitalization stood at N12,61 trillion or 1.09 percent from the previous day’s N12,47 trillion.

29 stocks appreciated while 8 depreciated as investors traded on 339.75 million units of shares valued at N3.92 billion in 4,784 deals.

Gainers

Okonuoil emerged tops on the gainers list as it made profit of N5.85k to close at N64.40k from an opening price of N58.55 kobo.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N4.00 to close at N147.50k from an opening price of N143.50 kobo.

And Presco which opened with N40.05k gained N1.45k to close at N41.50 kobo.

Losers

Losers of the day include International brewery with a loss of N0.15k to close at N4.85k from the opening price of N5.00.

Nacho on its part lost N0.11k to close at N2.33k from an opening of N2.44 kobo while Wapco opened with N11.35k, lost N0.05k to close at N11.30 kobo.

Sectorial performance

The consumer goods index increased by 0.3% followed by industrial index which gained 0.78% and the insurance index had a slight increase of 0.41% after a decline of 1.08% on Monday.

