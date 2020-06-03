Nigerian Stock Exchange ASI Surges by 0.27 percent

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday rose by 0.27%.The All share index increased by 67.28 basis points to close at 25, 388.43 basis points on Tuesday which is higher than 25,316.15 basis points on Monday.

The Market Capitalisation rose by 5 billion or 0.36 percent to close at N13.24trillion as against N13.19trillion at the close of trade on Monday.

Market activities rose as the volume of shares traded rose by 49.18 percent to 377.88 million as against 253.30 million on Monday while the value of shares traded on Tuesday rose by 128.87 percent to N6.05 billion.

GAINERS

DANGCEM appreciated 1.44 percent or N2.00k to close at N141.00 while Guaranty appreciated 2.24 percent or N0.55 to close at N25.10k, then MTN Nigeria also appreciated 0.43 percent or N0.50k to close at N116.50k.

LOSERS

On the losers side , UACN lost 6.67 percent or N0.60k to close at N8.40, then followed by UBN which lost 8.21 percent or N0.55k to close at N6.15k.

Also Wapco lost 1.72 percent or N0.20 to close at N11.45k.

Nigerian Breweries dominated activity chart exchanging 50.457 million units of shares valued at N2.2 billion while Guaranty bank followed with 40.446 million shares worth N1.01 billion.

The market recorded 28 gainers and 10 losers at the close of the trade.

Source: VON