Nigerian Stock Exchange ASI Declines by 0.47 percent

The trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock took a negative turn on Wednesday with benchmark index declining 0.47% just as the market recorded equal number of gainers and losers.

The All Share index closed at 25,215.04 basis points on Wednesday being 120.11 basis points lower than Tuesday’s 25,335.15.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 6 billion or 0.47% to close at N13.15trillion on Wednesday as against N13.21trillion on Tuesday.

A total of 260.54 million unit of shares valued at N3.13 billion were traded in 3,883 deals on Wednesday.

Gainers

Okomuoil led the gainers table gaining N3.00 to close at N67.00.

It was followed by Berger which gained N0.70k to close at N7.70k.

Then Updcreit gained N0.30k to close at N3.80k.

Losers

On the other hand, BuaCement led the losers table as it lost N1.70k to close at N41.50.

UACN also lost N0.75k to close at N7.50k while CILeasing lost N0.50k to close at N4.80.

Guaranty bank dominated activity chart exchanging 69,410million shares valued at 1.6 billion then Mutual benefit traded 51,762 million unit of shares valued at 12.4 million.

Source: VON