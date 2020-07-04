Nigerian Stock Exchange ASI Declines by 0.16 percent

Equity transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange continued on a negative trend on Friday with the All Share Index, (ASI) falling by 0.16%.

The ASI closed by 0.16% or 24,336.12 basis points on Friday being 38.28 lower than Thursday’s N24,374.40.

The market capitalization depreciated by N2 billion to close at N12.69 trillion on Friday as against N12.71 trillion Thursday.

At the end of the day’s trading, a total of 144.31 million shares valued at N1.52 billion in 3,993 deals.

GAINERS

Zenith bank topped the gainers chart as it gained N0.45k to close at N15.25k followed by Guaranty which gained N0.10k to close at N2.80k while Ikeja Hotel gained N0.09k to close at N1.02k.

LOSERS

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers chart after it lost N2.05k to close at N34.05k, followed by Berger which lost N 1.50k to close at N18.35k.

Also UACN lost N0.80k to close at N7.20k.

Guaranty dominated activity chart exchanging 29,146 million shares valued at N606.69 million while Zenith bank traded 27,229 million shares valued at N416.8million.

Fridays trading ended with 9 gainers and 27 losers.

On sectoral performance, Banking goods index recorded a gain of 0.32% while other indices like Industrial index recorded a decline of 0.04%, just as Consumer index goods recorded a decline of 1.07%, while Oil and gas recorded a decline of 0.13%.

Source: VON