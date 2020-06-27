Nigerian Stock Exchange ASI Appreciates by 0.83 percent

The trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange took a positive trend on Friday with the All Share Index,(ASI) rising by 0.83%.

The ASI closed at 24,828.26 basis points on Friday being 203.09 higher than Thursdays 24,625.17 basis points.

The Market Capitalization appreciated by 11billion or 0.83% to close at N12.95trillion on Friday.

At the end of the day’s trading, a total of 127.20million shares valued at N2.15bilion were traded in 2,844 deals.

GAINERS

Top gainers were Airtelafrica which gained 9.97percent or N29.80k to close at N328.70k followed by Nestle which gained 1.78percent or N21.00k to close at N1,200,00.

Then Ecobank Transnational incorporated gained 9.38 percent or N0.45k to close at N5.25k.

LOSERS

Top losers were Dangote cement which lost 1.54 percent or N2.00k to close at N128.00k followed by Fidson which lost 9.70 percent or N 0.32k to close at N2.98k.

Also PZ Lost4.94 percent or N0.20k to close at N3.85k

Guaranty dominated activity chart exchanging 38.314 million shares worth N870.51million while AIICO traded 13. 523 shares valued at 13.5 million.

At the end of Friday’s trading there were 14 gainers and 13 losers.

On Sectors performance, consumer goods index recorded a gain of 0.96%, while insurance index recorded a gain of 0.04% and banking index also appreciated by 0.64%.

However the industrial index declined by 0.35%, just as the Oil and gas index also declined by 0.45%.

Source: VON