Nigerian States Will Be Affected By Cameroon Dam Flood- FG

The Federal Government announced on Monday that the opening of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam might cause flooding in all frontline states along the Benue River’s route within the next seven days.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja at the request of President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Committee, Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, said the new committee would implement various policies and rescue missions aimed at mitigating the effects of the Lagdo Dam flood.

She encouraged the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to step up its efforts by securing the rapid evacuation of Nigerians from flood-prone areas to safer locations.

She said, “This coordinating meeting is holding at the instance of President Bola Tinubu, who directed such after I raised the issue of flooding in today’s Federal Executive Council meeting. Mr President directed that all relevant ministries must meet to find a solution to the issue of flooding.

“As earlier stated, the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon was opened recently and we will see the effect in the coming days. Flood has been a major issue in Nigeria and has been causing loss of lives and property. We have been given a task by Mr President to ensure proper preparedness against the effect of the opening of the Lagdo Dam.

“One of the things government in different states must begin to do is to ensure that drainages are cleaned. Blockages must be removed. Also, proper enlightenment and sensitisation of residents must be carried out.

“Residents in affected areas must begin to relocate to safer planes. States must stand up to involuntary relocations. It is inconceivable to witness avoidable loss of lives and property.”

The Minister of Environment, Iziaq Salako, as well as the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, joined the humanitarian minister during the briefing, and promised to intensify efforts against the devastating impact of floods.