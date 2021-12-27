fbpx

Nigerian Startup, Teesas Secures $1.6m Fund

December 27, 20210104
Teesas, a Nigerian edtech startup has secured $1.6 million in pre-seed round.

Teesas said it will use the funds to launch a tutor marketplace, expand in East, Southern and Francophone Africa in 2022.

According to TechCrunch, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Osayi Izedonmwen, said, “We started beta testing around August this year, and fully launched the android version in November.

“Already, Teesas has over 150,000 downloads at the Google Play Store, where we are now growing by at least 20 per cent every week.”

The company said its contents were aligned with the Nigerian curriculum, and were being delivered to learners in both live and recorded formats, through a subscription programme that begins at $6 a month.

Izedonmwen said, “Live classes deal with concepts where learners have challenges. The learners sit with teachers in small remote classes of 10 or 15 for a personalised engagement, and to get more rigour into the teaching process.

“We foresee a future where kids don’t have to attend in-person classes because they can cover entire curriculums on an app, and be ready enough for their secondary school entrance exams.”

The company said it was set to introduce life-skill classes in the first half of 2022, to prepare learners for self-discovery.

 It added that it would also begin anti-bullying lessons, inspired by the reports of the spate of bullying in Nigeria.

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero, Desmond Tutu, Dies At Age 90

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

