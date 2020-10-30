Nigerian Shortlisted for UN Woman Police Officer Of The Year Award

A Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Police Force Catherine Ugorji has been selected for an award in peacekeeping.
In a press statement by the National Information Officer, United Nations Information Centre, ( UNIC) Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun, Ugorji was selected by the United Nations as one of the two runners-up for the prestigious UN Woman Police Officer of the year award for 2020.
She is currently serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
