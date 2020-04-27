Nigerian Senate to Resume Plenary on Tuesday, April 28

The Nigerian Senate is to resume plenary on Tuesday, April 28.

The Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He informed the lawmakers in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly that the plenary would begin at 10am.

Ayewoh, however, noted that aides of the lawmakers would work from home but would be notified when needed in the office.

The statement came a day after the House of Representatives announced that it would resume plenary also on Tuesday.

The Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, who made the announcement had said the COVID-19 guidelines would be sent to the lawmakers’ pigeonholes for collection on resumption.

