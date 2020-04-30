Nigerian Senate Appoints Surajudeen Basiru as New Spokesman

Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru representing Osun Central Senatorial District has been named as the new spokesman for the Nigerian Senate.

Bashiru was announced as the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, after a minor Leadership reshufflement.

The erstwhile acting spokesman of the Senate Godiya Akwashiki is now the new chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity.

Senator Basiru, who until his new assignment chairs the Senate Committee on Diaspora, is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State, southwest Nigeria.

He also served as Commissioner in the Ministry of Regional Integration & Special Duties from August 2010 – November 2014

The new spokesman, who holds a Ph. D was born on July 1, 1972.

The ex-Senate Spokesman, Senator Akwashiki was before now, the vice chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs until the former chairman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye was removed by the court.

Born on August 3, 1973, the lawmaker, who represents Nasarawa North Senatorial District was a former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly and was elected into the Senate during the 2019 general election.

Similarly, former Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South Senatorial District is now the chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora.

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Olujimi was a former member of the House of Representatives and a board member of the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC.

The lawmaker, who has been in the Senate since 2015, was born in 1958.

Source: VON