Nigerian Received Sustainability 2022 Carbon Neutrality Award

The Sustainability Publishing House Office, Basel, Switzerland, announced the winners of the Sustainability 2022 Carbon Neutrality Award, with a Nigerian university lecturer named Professor Ademola Adenle standing out as the only African winner.

On the organization’s website, Adenle, a lecturer at the Technical University of Denmark’s Department of Technology Management and Economics, was listed as the third-place winner.

The Sustainability Award is an internationally renowned honor that recognizes outstanding accomplishments related to carbon neutrality and a sustainable future. It is given by the Sustainability Publishing House Office in Basel, Switzerland.

According to the statement, the recipient would also receive cash and a certificate as part of the award. For his outstanding contribution to the field of sustainable development and outstanding scholarly work in carbon neutrality, Prof. Adenle the only scholar from Africa was recognized in this category of the award.

The Department of Technology, Management, and Economics at the Technical University of Denmark is home to Adenle, a visiting professor of sustainability and innovation policy.

His interdisciplinary work spans the natural and social sciences, and he has more than 22 years of experience working with stakeholders, teaching, and conducting research at the international level.

He focuses on the role of science, technology, and innovation policy in addressing issues like energy poverty, climate change, and food insecurity that are related to sustainable development.