Nigerian Power Pair To Highlight Country’s Renewable Energy Drive At Middle East Energy Dubai

March 1, 2022 134

Prominent Nigerian business and government leaders will take the Middle East Energy Dubai 2022 stage to share insights on policies designed to achieve the double goal of clean and accessible energy in Africa; Live and in-person as the Middle East Energy 2022 takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 – 9 March.

Two of Nigeria’s most influential energy sector professionals will outline the country’s renewables energy transition during the industry-shaping Global Energy & Utilities Forum at next month’s Middle East Energy Dubai.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Middle East Energy Dubai, the most reputable and comprehensive energy event in the MENA region

The event is expected to attract over 18,000 energy professionals for a three-day conference featuring five key product sections: Smart Solutions, Renewable and Clean Energy, Critical and Backup Power, Transmission and Distribution, and Energy Consumption and Management.

With Nigeria intent on deploying renewables to catalyse energy access for its people, often with off-grid and mini-grid solutions, the approach broadly reflects the needs of many African and Middle East countries, for whom clean energy also means more energy for millions.

Due to take part on the panel ‘Powering the African Continent with Renewable Energy’ at Middle East Energy Dubai, two of the country’s heavy hitters on the energy scene will give granular detail on policies and projects shaping Nigeria’s energy transition.

Government official Eng. A. D. Abubakar, who is Director of Renewables & Rural Access Department, Federal Ministry of Power, will be joined by business leader Sowunmi Olabole II, who is advisor to the Office of the Senate, National Assembly.

As a major oil exporter, Nigeria expects fossil fuels to remain dominant in its energy mix, and its abundant natural gas will serve as a key transition fuel. Its energy mix will become more diverse as the country strives to add renewables to reach net zero emissions by 2060. The falling cost of renewables will open opportunities for utility-scale and small-scale development.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, MEE, added: “Middle East Energy provides Nigeria’s energy leaders and innovators with an excellent venue to show how they are transforming their nation’s energy sector, while they gather useful information from colleagues and technology leaders worldwide on next-generation solutions and best-practises.”

MEE attendees will find a wide range of policy and technology solutions – from utility-scale to small scale renewables and distributed energy resources – on display and under discussion. They will enjoy access to high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops.

Informa, organisers of the event, have confirmed over 800 global exhibitors will participate in the 47th edition of the energy showcase, with marquee brands including Lucy Electric, Cummins, Emirates Transformers, Ducab, Riyadh Cables Group and Bahra Cables Company set to showcase a range of solutions and technologies to accelerate the path to the energy transition.

Other confirmed panellists at the Forum include Stephan Gobert, Senior Vice President – Hydrogen AMEA, ENGIE; Michael Mair, VP Growth and Development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Wood; Lina Osman, Head – Sustainable Finance, Africa & MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan), Standard Chartered; Sabrin Rehman, Managing Director – Head of Sustainability, Middle East & Africa, HSBC; Maximilian Jarrett, Africa Program Manager, International Energy Agency; Sowunmi Olabole II, Office of the Senate, National Assembly – Nigeria; Michael Geissler, Chief Executive Officer, Berlin Energy Agency; Graham Hallett, Development Director, Marjan Island.

As part of the Forum, the focus of discussion will be on developing a roadmap to decarbonisation, an insight into the energy systems of the future, the green hydrogen opportunities in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, funding of the energy transition, the rise of sustainable finance, powering the African continent with renewable energy, grids of the future, energy efficiency focus and decarbonising industries.

In addition to Global Energy & Utilities Forum, a series of Technical Sessions will provide valuable knowledge on critical topics dominating the headlines within the energy community. World-class technical experts will lead sessions, sharing industry best practices across four core pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation & Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage.

Rounding out the conferences at this years’ edition of Middle East Energy is the InterSolar Middle East Conference. This year’s focus will be on photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies. Since its foundation, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the global solar industry.

As part of Informa’s commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate.

The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.