fbpx
Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World – IGP

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY

Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World – IGP

January 26, 2021011
Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu asserted that officers of the Nigeria Police are “claimed to be the best in the world

He stated this on Newsnight aired on Channels TV on Monday.

Adamu said that the lack of required logistics has hindered officers of the Nigeria Police Force to conduct their duties effectively.

He maintained that it is only Nigerian Police officers that struggle to carry out their tasks because of a lack of logistics.

The IGP added that despite this constraint, the officers work to keep the society peaceful.

READ ALSO: Four Die As IPOB, Soldiers Clash In Orlu, Imo State

He said, “If you put Nigerian police officers side by side with even police officers from advanced countries, give them the same logistics, you will see Nigeria police officers performing better than those that are coming from the so-called advanced countries.

“It is only in Nigeria that you have police officers that don’t have the required logistics that they need to operate, they struggle and make the society peaceful.

“When you take them out of the country to an international environment where those logistics that are required for you to do policing job are there, you will see them performing wonderfully well. That is why Nigerian police officers are claimed to be the best in the world.

“Apart from the insurgency that is being successfully dealt with in the northeast, there were issues in the northcentral in terms of farmers-herders conflicts and even kidnappings.

“We restrategized, created an operation, Puff Adder. We retrained our Special Forces, we identified police officers that have been in the theatre of operations in the northeast before they went and came back.”

About Author

Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World – IGP
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 14, 2014033

Members Drag Plateau PDP To Court

Three members of the Plateau State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dragged the leadership of the party to the state high court. They are angry about alleged moves to remov
Read More
October 23, 2014029

Nollywood Gets Own Collective Organisation

A new collective management organisation similar to the music industry’s Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) will soon be licensed by the Nigerian Copyr
Read More
October 24, 2014026

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOBS | Project Manager (Roads & Infrastructure) at CAT Construction Group Limited

CAT Construction Group Limited – A leading building and civil engineering construction company in Nigeria. CAT Construction Group Limited is recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Pro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon