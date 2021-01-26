Nigerian Police Officers Are Best In The World – IGP

January 26, 2021 11

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu asserted that officers of the Nigeria Police are “claimed to be the best in the world

He stated this on Newsnight aired on Channels TV on Monday.

Adamu said that the lack of required logistics has hindered officers of the Nigeria Police Force to conduct their duties effectively.

He maintained that it is only Nigerian Police officers that struggle to carry out their tasks because of a lack of logistics.

The IGP added that despite this constraint, the officers work to keep the society peaceful.

READ ALSO: Four Die As IPOB, Soldiers Clash In Orlu, Imo State

He said, “If you put Nigerian police officers side by side with even police officers from advanced countries, give them the same logistics, you will see Nigeria police officers performing better than those that are coming from the so-called advanced countries.

“It is only in Nigeria that you have police officers that don’t have the required logistics that they need to operate, they struggle and make the society peaceful.

“When you take them out of the country to an international environment where those logistics that are required for you to do policing job are there, you will see them performing wonderfully well. That is why Nigerian police officers are claimed to be the best in the world.

“Apart from the insurgency that is being successfully dealt with in the northeast, there were issues in the northcentral in terms of farmers-herders conflicts and even kidnappings.

“We restrategized, created an operation, Puff Adder. We retrained our Special Forces, we identified police officers that have been in the theatre of operations in the northeast before they went and came back.”