Nigerian Police Gets N4bn For Fuelling Vehicles, Highest In History

August 11, 20210194

The Nigerian Government has approved N4billion for fueling police operational vehicles across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, while speaking at the National Institute of Police Studies in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dingyadi explained that the fund was the highest that had been approved fueling police vehicles under the 2021 budget in the history of Nigeria Police.

“The Ministry is deeply grateful to Mr. President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 states Police Commands across the country and FCT to increase their efficiency. Over N4billion has been earmarked for this purpose,” he said.

The minister stated that the Police Trust Fund (PTF) has awarded contracts for the supply of more operational vehicles, Body Protection Vest and Helmet, Arms and Ammunitions, Drugs and Medical equipment, and other critical security hardware.

He added that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved the Automation of Police Specialized Services to promote Transparency and Accountability as well as serve as an additional source of funding to enhance police operations.

The minister added that President’s directive to the National Wages and Salaries Commission to produce a new enhanced salary structure would be ready soon.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

