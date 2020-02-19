Nigerian Parliament Commits to Strengthen Relationship with Iranian Counterpart

The Nigerian House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the relationship with the parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Speaker of the House Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila while receiving the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Morteza Rahimi Zarchi, in Abuja, said a robust parliamentary relationship between the two countries would go a long way in boosting the relationship between the two countries.

The Speaker, who said he believes in parliamentary diplomacy prayed for peaceful settlement of the challenges that Iran is going through as a country.

“We’re always delighted when we receive eminent visitors from other countries. We’re always excited because it boosts the relationships between the two countries. I believe that diplomacy can be achieved through parliament.

We look forward to having a good relationship between your parliament and our parliament,” Speaker Gbajabiamila said.

While stressing on the need to revive friendship between the two countries, Mr. Gbajabiamila said the two parliaments could compare notes and learn from each other.

He said “You talked about the educational exchange, and I’m glad that this is happening. Nigerians are probably the most ubiquitous people around the world. You find them everywhere.

“I know you are going through your own issues just like us in Nigeria. What we pray for is a peaceful settlement in the world, and I know it will come. We need to continue to work towards that.”

Earlier, Mr. Zarchi said besides the parliamentary friendship, it was also imperative for the two countries to have stronger economic and cultural ties.

He said Iran has a big role to play in the fight against terrorism, especially in its region, noting that the country attaches importance to the issue.

“We recognize your role as a speaker. We know that we have a good relationship with your country. We have an active parliament, and we invite you to visit Iran and our parliament to see how we do things there.

We also believe that we should have good cultural relations with Nigeria. We want to see how our universities can relate to Nigerian universities. We have a lot of Nigerian students in some Iranian universities.” Mr. Zarchi added.

Source: VON