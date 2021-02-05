Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021 10

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, 5 February 2021.

Jumia Shares Advanced By 1000% In 2020

Jumia Technologies’ stock was among the hottest in the tech sector in 2020 and is likely to carry the momentum through 2021 and beyond. According to the research data seen by BizWatch Nigeria, analyzed and published by Sijoitusrahastot, its share price grew by more than 1,000% in 2020.

Shares of the German company started the year priced as low as…Read more

Market Capitalisation Depreciates By N22bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed bearish for the third consecutive day as market capitalisation depreciated further by N22 billion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 39.78 basis points, representing a decline of…Read more

Nigeria Gains 28 Million New Internet Users In One Year

Nigeria’s Mobile Network Operators gained about 28.15 million new active Internet users in one year, the latest subscription data released by Nigerian Communications Commission has shown.

The statistics indicated that this represented 22 per cent growth from…Read more

UN Women, Standard Bank’s Partnership On Climate-Resilient Agriculture Enables Women Farmers

Access to reliable data and market information is a critical tool in the drive to make Africa’s rural economies more equitable and sustainable, according to a panel discussion hosted by UN Women and Standard Bank.

Through their Climate Smart Agriculture programme, UN Women…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Records Three-Day Free Fall

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window has depreciated for three straight days since Monday.

At the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, February 3…Read more

Oil Prices Climbs To $58

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after the OPEC+ alliance of major producers stuck to a reduced output policy.

Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil priced, rose by…Read more

Top 5 Billionaires Richer Than 80 Poorest Countries Combined

COVID-19 has served as a boost to the finances of some of the world’s richest, with the top 5 worth more than 80 poorest countries combined.

The isthmus between the rich and the poor has been…Read more

FG Begins Process Of Rebasing GDP

The rebasing of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has begun by the federal government to adapt to changing times.

As part of the efforts of the government to rebase the GDP, the…Read more

Mobile Number Porting Shrinks By 75% In December

The mobile number portability activities carried out by mobile telecommunications operators in the country reduced by 75 percent in December last year.

The industry recorded a total of…Read more

