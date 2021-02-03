Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021 9

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, 3 February 2021.

With N500,000, You Can Start Bread Bakery Business In Nigeria

Is starting a business one of your priorities this year? Is your salary not enough to cater to your family responsibilities, and you are looking for an additional means of income? If your responses to these questions are yes, then you can consider starting a bread bakery business with a minimum of N500,000 in Nigeria.

The increasing population, the rising disposable incomes and…Read more

FG To Engage Local Investors

The federal government has disclosed plans to engage local investors.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates At I & E Window

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated at the Importers and Exporters window on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The foreign exchange closed at N394.00 to one dollar as against…Read more

Address Forex, Power To Grow Economy By 7%, PwC Advises Govt

PricewaterhouseCoopers, PWC, has advised the Nigerian government to resolve challenges affecting access to foreign exchange and irregular power supply in order to grow the economy.

The Chief Economist of PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin, said…Read more

COVID-19 Vaccine: Novavax Execs Taking Home Big Bucks

The executives of a big US pharma Novavax are taking home big bucks, as the pharmaceutical company continues to reach milestones, expanding its bottom line, according to financial website Marketwatch.

It noted that the company’s share price rose to…Read more

Top 7 Best Stock Trading Apps In Nigeria 2021

Do you have some cash and looking for the best stock trading apps in Nigeria to put your money this 2021?

Well, in this article, we will be listing the 7 best stock trading apps in Nigeria in 2021…Read more

