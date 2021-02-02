Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021 25

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, 2 February 2021.

Seplat Raises $260m Debt Facility For Gas Processing Project

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced that it successfully raised $260m from a consortium of seven banks through its Incorporated Joint Venture, the ANOH Gas Processing Company.

The energy company, in a statement issued by the…

UACN Records N3.8 Billion Profit In 2020

UAC of Nigeria, UACN, Plc has reported Profit after Tax of ₦3.8 billion for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020, according to the unaudited results of the company.

This represents a 27.8 percent year-on-year decrease in profit against…

Naira Weakens At Black Market Amid Speculations Of Further Devaluation

The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Friday, November 29, 2021, as it sold for N480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.

This is an indication that naira depreciated in value by…

Nigerians Spent N304.23 Billion On Imported Motorcycles, Tricycles In Nine Months

Nigerians spent about N304.23 billion importing motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles into the country within a nine-month period covering January to September 2020.

Some of these motorcycles and tricycles were imported as…

Nigeria’s Equity Market Gains N1.13 Trillion

Nigeria’s equity market finished the month of January on a positive note with a net capital gain of N1.13 trillion or an average return of 5.32 percent in January 2021.

Trading statistics revealed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange…

FG Targets Increased Yam Export, Unveils Storage Facility

The Federal Government has unveiled a yam storage facility at the Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University in Keffi-Shabu, Lafia, which would promote the export of the commodity from Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono…

