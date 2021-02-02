Nigerian Newspapers: Top Business News Roundup For Today February 2, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, 2 February 2021.
Seplat Raises $260m Debt Facility For Gas Processing Project
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced that it successfully raised $260m from a consortium of seven banks through its Incorporated Joint Venture, the ANOH Gas Processing Company.
The energy company, in a statement issued by the…Read more
UACN Records N3.8 Billion Profit In 2020
UAC of Nigeria, UACN, Plc has reported Profit after Tax of ₦3.8 billion for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020, according to the unaudited results of the company.
This represents a 27.8 percent year-on-year decrease in profit against… Read more
Naira Weakens At Black Market Amid Speculations Of Further Devaluation
The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Friday, November 29, 2021, as it sold for N480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.
This is an indication that naira depreciated in value by…Read more
Nigerians Spent N304.23 Billion On Imported Motorcycles, Tricycles In Nine Months
Nigerians spent about N304.23 billion importing motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and tricycles into the country within a nine-month period covering January to September 2020.
Some of these motorcycles and tricycles were imported as…Read more
Nigeria’s Equity Market Gains N1.13 Trillion
Nigeria’s equity market finished the month of January on a positive note with a net capital gain of N1.13 trillion or an average return of 5.32 percent in January 2021.
Trading statistics revealed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange…Read more
FG Targets Increased Yam Export, Unveils Storage Facility
The Federal Government has unveiled a yam storage facility at the Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University in Keffi-Shabu, Lafia, which would promote the export of the commodity from Nigeria.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono…Read more
